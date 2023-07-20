iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.99. 5,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

