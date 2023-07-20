iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.99. 5,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI UAE ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.