iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,815 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

