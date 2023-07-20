iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

