iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 282,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,129. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.