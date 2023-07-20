Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

ISDR opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

