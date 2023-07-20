J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.61. 208,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,092,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

