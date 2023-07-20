J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.69. 278,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,987. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

