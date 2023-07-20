J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,109. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

