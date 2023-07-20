J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.86. 76,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

