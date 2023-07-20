J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,103,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.