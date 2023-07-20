Jacobs Solutions Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

