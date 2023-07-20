Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.