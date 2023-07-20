Jacobsen Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $267.02. The company had a trading volume of 282,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.