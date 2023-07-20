Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.12

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.12 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 151.25 ($1.98). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 14,613 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jarvis Securities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

