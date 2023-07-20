Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 11.5% in June

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $128.09. 467,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,260. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93.
In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
