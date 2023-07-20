Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 11.5% in June

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $128.09. 467,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,260. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

