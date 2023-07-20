JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JDVB remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. JD Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.05.
About JD Bancshares
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Bancshares
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.