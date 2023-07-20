JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDVB remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. JD Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

