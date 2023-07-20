Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
Endeavour Group stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Endeavour Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.83.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
