Jefferies Financial Group Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $513.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.48.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $528.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.60. argenx has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $534.83. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in argenx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in argenx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

