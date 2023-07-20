JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 347 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

