JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.62% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

