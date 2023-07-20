JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.28 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.