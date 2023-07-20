JNBA Financial Advisors Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 603,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.