JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.93 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.