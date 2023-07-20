John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.60. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. John Marshall Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.23%.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

