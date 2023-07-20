Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.73) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
