JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.52.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.25. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $234.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.