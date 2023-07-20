JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $14.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $759.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 931,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

