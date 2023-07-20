JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) to Neutral

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
ZSHGY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.55.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
