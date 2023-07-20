JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) to Neutral

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

ZSHGY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

