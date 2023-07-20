Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) versus World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Financial Review

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kartoon Studios alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kartoon Studios and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

Kartoon Studios currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 405.05%. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $105.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than World Wrestling Entertainment.

This table compares Kartoon Studios and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43% World Wrestling Entertainment 13.24% 38.41% 14.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kartoon Studios and World Wrestling Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 1.08 -$45.60 million N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $1.29 billion 6.24 $195.59 million $1.95 55.51

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Kartoon Studios.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Kartoon Studios on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

(Get Free Report)

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Kartoon Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kartoon Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.