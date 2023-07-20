Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0345 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $680.12 million and $23.68 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,733,035,371 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,725,968,280.844227. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03439819 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26,412,596.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

