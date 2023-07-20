Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.75

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.75 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 399 shares.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.77. The firm has a market cap of £159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

