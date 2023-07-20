Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.