Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36. 366,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 888,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a current ratio of 19.44.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

