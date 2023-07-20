Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KRC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 239,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,565. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 28,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

