Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.