Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,213,000 after buying an additional 42,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,288. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.