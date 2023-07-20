Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

SHW traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.61. 96,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.