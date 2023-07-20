Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,990,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,010,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

