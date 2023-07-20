Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.61. The stock had a trading volume of 139,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,707. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

