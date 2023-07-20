Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,139. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.