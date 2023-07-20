Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BND stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 306,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,034. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
