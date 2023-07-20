Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. 2,561,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.59.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $249,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $231,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

