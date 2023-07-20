Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 189.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 22.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 704,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.77 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $1,782,835. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

