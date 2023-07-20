Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Essent Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

