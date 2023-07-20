Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

