Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 254,310 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,310 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

