Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,778 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.48.

NYSE GNRC opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

