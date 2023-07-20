Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.10 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

