Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 395.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE:FHI opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

