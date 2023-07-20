Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 392,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,159. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $2,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 76.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

